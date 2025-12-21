Alabama vs Kennesaw State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3) go up against the Kennesaw State Owls (8-3) on December 21, 2025. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (82.6%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Sunday's Alabama-Kennesaw State spread (Alabama -21.5) or total (180.5 points).

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered eight times in 12 games on the road.

The Owls performed better against the spread on the road (9-4-0) than at home (8-4-0) last season.

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with four wins in the five contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Crimson Tide the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -7143 moneyline listed for this contest.

Kennesaw State has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. Kennesaw State has gone 1-2 in those games.

The Owls have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 98.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama was the best team in the country in points scored (90.7 per game) but third-worst in points allowed (81.3) last year.

Alabama was the third-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (38.8) and ranked 290th in rebounds conceded (33) last year.

Last season Alabama was 13th-best in the nation in assists with 17.1 per game.

With 12.1 turnovers committed per game and 10 turnovers forced last year, Alabama was 267th and 305th in the nation, respectively.

Kennesaw State posted 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

Kennesaw State was top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking 11th-best in college basketball with 36.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 104th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Kennesaw State ranked 203rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.3 per game.

Kennesaw State committed 13 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

