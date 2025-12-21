Gonzaga vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (6-5) on December 21, 2025 at Moda Center.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Gonzaga vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (82.1%)

Gonzaga vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread at home (4-10-0) than they did on the road (6-4-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Ducks had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Gonzaga vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in seven of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have been listed as a favorite of -1053 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oregon has lost all four of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Ducks have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +660 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 91.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Gonzaga was second-best in college basketball on offense (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points allowed).

Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9) last year.

Last season Gonzaga was best in the nation in assists with 19.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the nation in committing them (9.3 per game) last year. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Last year Oregon posted 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Oregon averaged 31.8 boards per game (184th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Oregon dished out 14.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 119th in college basketball.

Oregon committed 10.6 turnovers per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).

