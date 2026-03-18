75 of the Best March Madness Bracket Names
The NCAA Tournament has arrived, and one of the best parts of the week is filling out a bracket.
Clever, funny bracket names are the chef's kiss on a killer March Madness bracket. Want to get invited back to that same pool next year even though you just smoked everyone and took first? Better have an awesome bracket name.
Here are 75 bracket name ideas.
March Madness Bracket Names
The following school-related funny bracket names add personality to the group and let all involved know whose colors you rep.
- Duke Nukem
- Duke It Out
- Duke Skywalker
- Duke and Cover
- Blue Devil in the Details
- Kentucky Fried Bracket
- Kentucky Straight Cash
- Rock Chalk Block
- Rock Chalk Lord
- UNC Believe It
- Carolina Reaper Run
- Tar Heel Mary
- Purdue Moneyline
- Purdue for Regression
- Boiler Room Picks
- Drake It Till You Make It
- VCU Later
- Iona Believe
- Michigan State of Mind
- Uconn-quer the Bracket
- Liberty Biberty
- Baylor Bear Market
- Yale Yeah
- Saint Mary's Silent Killers
- Grand Canyon Rim Rattlers
Not feeling like repping a particular school's team through your funny bracket name. No problem. Take a different angle. The following upset, Cinderella-themed bracket names really capture what the spirit of March is all about.
- 11 Seed Nightmare
- Double Digit Dogs
- Bracket Crashers
- Cinderella Cover Crew
- Glass Slipper Gang
- Dance Card Destroyers
- Upset Equity
- Longshot Liquidity
- Chaos Committee
- Mid-Major Moneyline
- Bid Stealers United
- Bubble Burst Brigade
- Bad Beats Anonymous
- Mortgage the 1 Seed
- Slipper Still Fits
- Vegas Made Me Do It
Feel the need to show off your understanding of advanced college basketball analytics? The following clever bracket names are puns that prove you're not some soccer mom picking games based on logos and colors. You know about KenPom.
- Adjusted Luck Index
- Strength of Seed
- Predictive Metrics Mafia
- KenPom Was Right
- Regression Candidates
- Efficiency Margin Kings
- Pace Inflation Nation
- Shot Quality Syndicate
- Turnover Margin Merchants
- Closing Line Value Crew
- Implied Probability Play
- True Shooting Truthers
- Offensive Rating Run
- Defensive Stop Rate
- One Shining Moment of Regret
- Full Court Mess
- And-One Analytic
- NET Rating Nightmares
- March Mayhem Metrics
- Madness Variance Index
- It's Not Bracket Science
Finally, how about a few puns about the game of basketball itself? After all, without Dr. James Naismith and his YMCA invention in 1891, we wouldn't be here today searching for funny bracket names.
- Brick Layers Union
- Offensive Foul Energy
- Replay Review Crew
- Court Storm Warning
- Fast Break Fiasco
- Rim Check Required
- Heat Check Heroes
- Clutch Time Merchants
- Shot Clock Violators
- Paint Presence Only
- Weak Side Help
- Box Out or Bust
- Hack-a-Bracket
March Madness Final Four Odds
Full March Madness odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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