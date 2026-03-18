75 of the Best March Madness Bracket Names

The NCAA Tournament has arrived, and one of the best parts of the week is filling out a bracket.

Clever, funny bracket names are the chef's kiss on a killer March Madness bracket. Want to get invited back to that same pool next year even though you just smoked everyone and took first? Better have an awesome bracket name.

Here are 75 bracket name ideas.

March Madness Bracket Names

The following school-related funny bracket names add personality to the group and let all involved know whose colors you rep.

Duke Nukem

Duke It Out

Duke Skywalker

Duke and Cover

Blue Devil in the Details

Kentucky Fried Bracket

Kentucky Straight Cash

Rock Chalk Block

Rock Chalk Lord

UNC Believe It

Carolina Reaper Run

Tar Heel Mary

Purdue Moneyline

Purdue for Regression

Boiler Room Picks

Drake It Till You Make It

VCU Later

Iona Believe

Michigan State of Mind

Uconn-quer the Bracket

Liberty Biberty

Baylor Bear Market

Yale Yeah

Saint Mary's Silent Killers

Grand Canyon Rim Rattlers

Not feeling like repping a particular school's team through your funny bracket name. No problem. Take a different angle. The following upset, Cinderella-themed bracket names really capture what the spirit of March is all about.

11 Seed Nightmare

Double Digit Dogs

Bracket Crashers

Cinderella Cover Crew

Glass Slipper Gang

Dance Card Destroyers

Upset Equity

Longshot Liquidity

Chaos Committee

Mid-Major Moneyline

Bid Stealers United

Bubble Burst Brigade

Bad Beats Anonymous

Mortgage the 1 Seed

Slipper Still Fits

Vegas Made Me Do It

Feel the need to show off your understanding of advanced college basketball analytics? The following clever bracket names are puns that prove you're not some soccer mom picking games based on logos and colors. You know about KenPom.

Adjusted Luck Index

Strength of Seed

Predictive Metrics Mafia

KenPom Was Right

Regression Candidates

Efficiency Margin Kings

Pace Inflation Nation

Shot Quality Syndicate

Turnover Margin Merchants

Closing Line Value Crew

Implied Probability Play

True Shooting Truthers

Offensive Rating Run

Defensive Stop Rate

One Shining Moment of Regret

Full Court Mess

And-One Analytic

NET Rating Nightmares

March Mayhem Metrics

Madness Variance Index

It's Not Bracket Science

Finally, how about a few puns about the game of basketball itself? After all, without Dr. James Naismith and his YMCA invention in 1891, we wouldn't be here today searching for funny bracket names.

Brick Layers Union

Offensive Foul Energy

Replay Review Crew

Court Storm Warning

Fast Break Fiasco

Rim Check Required

Heat Check Heroes

Clutch Time Merchants

Shot Clock Violators

Paint Presence Only

Weak Side Help

Box Out or Bust

Hack-a-Bracket

March Madness Final Four Odds

Full March Madness odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team to Reach Final 4 Team to Reach Final 4 Arizona -125 Michigan -125 Florida +175 Connecticut +500 Purdue +410 Iowa State +290 Houston +220 Michigan State +750 Gonzaga +750 Virginia +1100 Illinois +360 Kansas +1500 Arkansas +950 Alabama +1500 Nebraska +1800 St. John's +1000 Wisconsin +1700 Texas Tech +2700 Vanderbilt +1100 Louisville +2200 BYU +3500 Tennessee +1600 North Carolina +6000 UCLA +2700 Miami +5000 Kentucky +4000 Saint Mary's +3500 Ohio State +4000 Villanova +12500 Georgia +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.