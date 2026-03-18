March Madness First Four: 2 College Basketball Best Bets for Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh

The First Four continues today with a pair of games. The first game tonight pits 16 seed Prairie View A&M versus 16 seed Lehigh.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Prairie View A&M @ Lehigh Mar 18 10:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

What are the best bets for this game?

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Lehigh vs Prairie View A&M Best Bets for the First Four

Both teams come into Dayton in strong form:

Lehigh has won 8 of its last 10 games

has won 8 of its last 10 games Prairie View A&M has won 5 straight and covered consistently as an underdog

Prairie View’s path is especially notable — they won four games in four days to capture the SWAC title, showcasing momentum and resilience.

From a stylistic standpoint:

Prairie View plays fast (top-25 pace nationally) and relies on guard scoring

Lehigh is more balanced offensively, with multiple projected double-digit scorers

This contrast sets up a game that could trend higher scoring than a typical 16-seed matchup.

Total Points Over Mar 18 10:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The strongest angle here is the total.

Prairie View’s pace pushes games into higher-possession environments

Even though recent trends show some unders, the matchup dynamics suggest:

Transition offense + guard-heavy scoring = more possessions

Both teams capable of balanced scoring output

Moneyline Prairie View A&M Mar 18 10:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why back the underdog?

Prairie View is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 games

They thrive as underdogs (8 of last 10 covers in that role)

Their tempo can disrupt Lehigh’s rhythm

In some areas, Lehigh looks like the better team on paper, but Prairie View’s:

Momentum

Guard play

Underdog profile

…makes them live to pull the upset.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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