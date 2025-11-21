FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Friday, there are eight games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 9 BYU and No. 23 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for each of the important matchups below.

BYU vs. Wisconsin

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

  • Matchup: No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Projected Winner: Louisville (66.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Louisville (-9.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy

  • Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (98.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-30.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

