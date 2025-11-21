Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 21

On Friday, there are eight games on the slate involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 9 BYU and No. 23 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for each of the important matchups below.

BYU vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 BYU Cougars

No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 BYU Cougars Projected Winner: Wisconsin (57.94% win probability)

Wisconsin (57.94% win probability) Spread: BYU (-5.5)

BYU (-5.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: Peacock

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner: Louisville (66.33% win probability)

Louisville (66.33% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-9.5)

Louisville (-9.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy

Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans

Detroit Mercy Titans at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (98.02% win probability)

Michigan State (98.02% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-30.5)

Michigan State (-30.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

