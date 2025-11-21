BYU vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The BYU Cougars (3-1) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) on November 21, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

BYU vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (57.9%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's BYU-Wisconsin spread (BYU -5.5) or over/under (161.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU compiled a 21-14-0 ATS record last year.

Wisconsin won 22 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

BYU (10-4) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 5.5 points or more last season (71.4%) than Wisconsin (2-2) did as a 5.5+-point underdog (50%).

When playing at home last season, the Cougars had a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

The Badgers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .471 (8-9-0) last season. On the road, it was .727 (8-3-0).

BYU vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU went 17-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.9% of those games).

The Cougars won all 11 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -295 or shorter.

Last season, Wisconsin won five out of the 10 games in which it was the underdog.

The Badgers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +235 moneyline set for this game.

BYU has an implied moneyline win probability of 74.7% in this contest.

BYU vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, BYU was 24th-best in the nation offensively (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

On the boards, BYU was 84th in college basketball in rebounds (33.5 per game) last season. It was 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Last season BYU was 10th-best in the nation in assists with 17.2 per game.

BYU was 215th in the country in turnovers per game (11.4) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last year.

Wisconsin ranked 36th in the nation last season with 80.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 143rd with 70.9 points allowed per contest.

Wisconsin ranked 111th in the country with 33.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 187th with 31.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Wisconsin ranked 105th in the nation with 14.5 assists per contest.

Wisconsin ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, 19th-best in college basketball with 9.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with 9.6 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!