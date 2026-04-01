3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/1/26

Wednesday’s NHL slate is smaller but still offers strong value across moneyline bets, totals and player props. With playoff positioning tightening, we can lean heavily on team efficiency metrics, goaltending edges and recent form trends to find the best plays.

Tonight’s three matchups:

Canucks vs Avalanche

Blues vs Kings

Ducks vs Sharks

What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's take a look.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's NHL Best Bets and Props

Blues vs Kings — UNDER 5.5 Goals

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Why this total has value:

1. Defensive styles

Both teams:

Prefer structured, half-ice play

Limit high-danger scoring chances

2. Goaltending factor

Kings:

Strong defensive system

Reliable goaltending

Blues:

Lower scoring offense

3. Historical matchup trend

These teams historically:

Play tighter, lower-scoring games

Often decided by 1 goal

Game Script:

Slow pace

Limited transition opportunities

Prediction:

Game stays low scoring.

Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Goals

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal

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Best NHL player prop bet:

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Elite shot volume

MacKinnon:

One of NHL leaders in shots per game

Primary offensive driver

2. Usage rate

Plays top line

Power play unit

Heavy minutes (20+ per game)

3. Matchup vs Vancouver

Canucks allow high shot volume

Struggle to limit elite forwards

4. Correlation

If Avalanche offense is active:

MacKinnon shot attempts increase

Projection:

5–7 shots on goal

Prediction:

MacKinnon clears the number.

Best Bet: OVER 4.5 Shots

Avalanche ML vs Canucks

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Why this is one of the best NHL bets today:

1. Elite offensive ceiling

Colorado is led by:

Nathan MacKinnon (49 goals last season leader tier)

One of the league’s most explosive offenses

2. Home-ice advantage

Avalanche are significantly stronger at home

Faster pace + altitude advantage creates matchup issues

3. Vancouver struggles

Canucks:

Sub-.500 record profile

Negative goal differential

Betting Edge:

Colorado has a clear scoring + talent gap

Prediction:

Avalanche control tempo and win. While the Avs are a heavy favorite, this bet can be used as a leg to a parlay.

Best Bet: Avalanche ML

NHL Best Bets Summary

Moneyline Picks

Avalanche ML

Totals Bet

Blues vs Kings UNDER 5.5

Player Prop

MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots

NHL Betting Strategy

To win with NHL best bets today, focus on:

1. Elite offensive teams

Avalanche → strong ML value

2. Goaltending + defense

Kings → UNDER value

3. Player usage

High-volume shooters (MacKinnon) = best props

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.