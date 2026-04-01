3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/1/26
Wednesday’s NHL slate is smaller but still offers strong value across moneyline bets, totals and player props. With playoff positioning tightening, we can lean heavily on team efficiency metrics, goaltending edges and recent form trends to find the best plays.
Tonight’s three matchups:
- Canucks vs Avalanche
- Blues vs Kings
- Ducks vs Sharks
What are the best NHL odds to target at FanDuel Sportsbook?
Let's take a look.
NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Today's NHL Best Bets and Props
Blues vs Kings — UNDER 5.5 Goals
Why this total has value:
1. Defensive styles
Both teams:
- Prefer structured, half-ice play
- Limit high-danger scoring chances
2. Goaltending factor
Kings:
- Strong defensive system
- Reliable goaltending
Blues:
- Lower scoring offense
3. Historical matchup trend
These teams historically:
- Play tighter, lower-scoring games
- Often decided by 1 goal
Game Script:
- Slow pace
- Limited transition opportunities
Prediction:
Game stays low scoring.
Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Goals
Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal
Best NHL player prop bet:
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Elite shot volume
MacKinnon:
- One of NHL leaders in shots per game
- Primary offensive driver
2. Usage rate
- Plays top line
- Power play unit
- Heavy minutes (20+ per game)
3. Matchup vs Vancouver
- Canucks allow high shot volume
- Struggle to limit elite forwards
4. Correlation
If Avalanche offense is active:
- MacKinnon shot attempts increase
Projection:
5–7 shots on goal
Prediction:
MacKinnon clears the number.
Best Bet: OVER 4.5 Shots
Avalanche ML vs Canucks
Why this is one of the best NHL bets today:
1. Elite offensive ceiling
Colorado is led by:
- Nathan MacKinnon (49 goals last season leader tier)
- One of the league’s most explosive offenses
2. Home-ice advantage
- Avalanche are significantly stronger at home
- Faster pace + altitude advantage creates matchup issues
3. Vancouver struggles
Canucks:
- Sub-.500 record profile
- Negative goal differential
Betting Edge:
Colorado has a clear scoring + talent gap
Prediction:
Avalanche control tempo and win. While the Avs are a heavy favorite, this bet can be used as a leg to a parlay.
Best Bet: Avalanche ML
NHL Best Bets Summary
Moneyline Picks
- Avalanche ML
Totals Bet
- Blues vs Kings UNDER 5.5
Player Prop
- MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots
NHL Betting Strategy
To win with NHL best bets today, focus on:
1. Elite offensive teams
- Avalanche → strong ML value
2. Goaltending + defense
- Kings → UNDER value
3. Player usage
- High-volume shooters (MacKinnon) = best props
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Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.