Purdue vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) after winning four home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Purdue vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (50.9%)

Before you bet on Friday's Purdue-Texas Tech spread (Purdue -3.5) or over/under (153.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has covered just once in five games with a spread this year.

Neither Purdue nor Texas Tech has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Boilermakers as favorites by 3.5 or more and Red Raiders as underdogs by 3.5 or more).

The Boilermakers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

The Red Raiders performed better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (10-8-0) last year.

Purdue vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in each of the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Boilermakers have been listed as a favorite of -172 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Texas Tech has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Red Raiders have played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 63.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 15 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.6 points per game (89th in college basketball) and allows 71.6 per contest (155th in college basketball).

Fletcher Loyer's team-leading 17.6 points per game ranks 144th in the nation.

Texas Tech has a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. It is putting up 87.4 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.8 per outing to rank 179th in college basketball.

JT Toppin leads Texas Tech, putting up 23.5 points per game (ninth in college basketball).

The Boilermakers rank 61st in college basketball at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 30.2 their opponents average.

Oscar Cluff averages 10.2 rebounds per game (ranking 32nd in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The 38.6 rebounds per game the Red Raiders accumulate rank 61st in college basketball, 6.2 more than the 32.4 their opponents collect.

Toppin leads the team with 11 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball).

Purdue records 107.7 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball), while allowing 89 points per 100 possessions (173rd in college basketball).

The Red Raiders average 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and give up 87.1 points per 100 possessions (139th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!