3 Best MLB Props for Wednesday 4/1/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are today's best MLB home run picks?

MLB Player Props for Today

I think this is a tough spot for Cade Cavalli on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, and this under correlates well with one of my favorite home run bets for today.

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Cavalli had just an 18.3% K rate in 2025, and over his career, he's surrendered a .394 wOBA on the road.

In his first start of 2026, Cavalli recorded only 11 outs at the Chicago Cubs. He didn't necessarily pitch all that badly (2 ER, 5 K), but he was inefficient and pulled at 75 pitches.

He'll likely still be on a pretty short leash today in terms of pitch count, and I think it'll be a tall task for him to complete five frames against a high-octane Philly offense at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

Ernie Clement hammered lefties last year, making a home date with Kyle Freeland a very enticing matchup for him.

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In 2025, Clement was outstanding versus southpaws, mashing his way to a .379 wOBA in the split. He posted a 46.8% fly-ball rate versus LHPs, and with the Toronto Blue Jays listed at -115 odds to go over 4.5 runs, Clement should have chances to both score a run as well as drive in a run -- giving him a few paths to cashing this prop.

As for Freeland, the veteran left-hander has struggled to a 4.73 SIERA since the start of 2023. He actually allowed more homers per nine on the road (1.49) than at Coors (0.88) last year, so while having to pitch his home games at Coors hurts his overall numbers, Freeland isn't that much better away from home.

After Freeland is out of the game, Clement will take his hacks against a Colorado Rockies bullpen that was next to last in xFIP in 2025 (4.60).

Nick Pivetta's season debut didn't go well as he was hammered for six runs over three innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He can bounce back at Petco versus the San Francisco Giants.

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Pivetta tossed 69 pitches in said opener, but his leash may have been longer if he was throwing better. Pivetta was really good last year, recording a 3.69 SIERA and 26.4% K rate, and I think he can take advantage of this matchup with San Fran.

The Giants are 26th in wOBA (.268) so far this season, and they were 21st in wOBA (.305) last campaign.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.