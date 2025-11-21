UCLA vs Presbyterian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the UCLA Bruins (4-1) on November 21, 2025 at Pauley Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. Presbyterian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Presbyterian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (94.3%)

Before placing a wager on Friday's UCLA-Presbyterian spread (UCLA -26.5) or total (129.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UCLA vs. Presbyterian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Presbyterian has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bruins had a better record against the spread at home (12-5-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

The Blue Hose were better against the spread away (11-5-0) than at home (5-5-0) last year.

UCLA vs. Presbyterian: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been listed as the moneyline favorite three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bruins have been a -20000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Presbyterian has won two of the six games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Blue Hose have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +3500 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UCLA has a 99.5% chance of pulling out a win.

UCLA vs. Presbyterian Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA averages 76.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (34th in college basketball). It has a +65 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau ranks 363rd in the nation with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

Presbyterian puts up 67.3 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (125th in college basketball). It has a -18 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Jonah Pierce's 15 points per game leads Presbyterian and ranks 337th in college basketball.

The Bruins win the rebound battle by three boards on average. They collect 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 266th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.2 per outing.

Xavier Booker leads the Bruins with 6.6 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball play).

The Blue Hose win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They record 33 rebounds per game, 223rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.6.

Pierce averages 9.9 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Hose.

UCLA ranks 155th in college basketball with 99.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Blue Hose rank 297th in college basketball with 89.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 228th defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!