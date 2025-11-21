Louisville vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Two hot teams square off when the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) on November 21, 2025. The Cardinals will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Bearcats, winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Heritage Bank Center

Louisville vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (66.3%)

Louisville is an 8.5-point favorite over Cincinnati on Friday and the total has been set at 162.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville put together a 20-15-0 ATS record last year.

Cincinnati compiled a 17-18-0 record against the spread last season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Cincinnati was 2-1 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Louisville posted as an 8.5-point favorite.

The Cardinals covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered eight times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Last year, the Bearcats were 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Louisville vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville put together a 22-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.5% of those games).

The Cardinals won all 15 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Cincinnati won one of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

The Bearcats played as an underdog of +340 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Louisville has an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Louisville was 65th in the country offensively (78.5 points scored per game) and 89th defensively (69.5 points conceded).

Last year, Louisville was 47th in the nation in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2).

Last season Louisville was ranked 148th in the country in assists with 13.9 per game.

With 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced last season, Louisville was 150th and 93rd in the country, respectively.

Cincinnati posted 71.2 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 66.2 points per contest (33rd-ranked).

Last year Cincinnati grabbed 32.0 boards per game (179th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Cincinnati ranked 148th in college basketball with 13.9 assists per game.

Cincinnati averaged 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.5 turnovers per contest (74th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!