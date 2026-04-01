5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/1/26
Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.
Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?
All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
Check out today's best MLB home run picks.
Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks
Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs White Sox
Deep Analysis:
1. Elite workload + durability
- One of MLB’s few true workhorses
- Regularly pitches 6–7 innings
2. Matchup vs struggling lineup
White Sox:
- 1–4 start
- Limited offensive depth
- High strikeout tendencies
3. Pitch profile
- Power sinker + slider combo
- Generates both ground balls and swing-and-miss
Projection:
6–7 innings → 7–9 Ks
Best Bet: OVER 5.5 Ks
Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) OVER 7.5 Strikeouts vs Rockies
Why this is a top MLB prop bet:
1. Elite splitter
- One of the highest whiff-rate pitches in MLB
2. Rockies road splits
- Significantly worse outside Coors
- Higher strikeout rates
3. Early-season form
- Already recorded double-digit strikeout potential
Projection:
7 innings → 8–10 Ks
Best Bet: OVER 7.5 Ks
Cristopher Sánchez (Phillies) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Nationals
Key Factors:
1. Dominant first outing
- 10 strikeouts in first start
2. Matchup vs Washington
Nationals:
- Young lineup
- High swing-and-miss tendencies
3. Pitch efficiency
- Low walk rate → deeper outings
Projection:
6+ innings → 7+ Ks
Best Bet: OVER 6.5 Ks
Chris Sale (Braves) UNDER 8.5 Strikeouts vs Athletics
Why this UNDER has value:
1. Pitch count management
- Early season → teams limit workload
- Sale unlikely to push 100+ pitches
2. Athletics lineup profile
- Younger hitters → more contact than expected
- Less disciplined but not elite strikeout targets
3. Game script risk
- Braves likely lead → quicker hook for Sale
Projection:
5–6 innings → 5–7 Ks
Best Bet: UNDER 8.5 Ks
Trevor Rogers (Orioles) UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Rangers
Deep Analysis:
1. Pitch-to-contact tendencies
- Rogers relies on weak contact more than strikeouts
2. Rangers lineup
- Contact-heavy hitters like Seager and Nimmo
- Lower strikeout profile vs lefties
3. Limited ceiling
- Rarely posts high strikeout totals
Projection:
5 innings → 3–5 Ks
Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Ks
Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets Summary
Overs
- Sandy Alcantara OVER 5.5 Ks
- Kevin Gausman OVER 7.5 Ks
- Cristopher Sánchez OVER 6.5 Ks
Unders
- Chris Sale UNDER 8.5 Ks
- Trevor Rogers UNDER 5.5 Ks
Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.