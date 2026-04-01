5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/1/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out today's best MLB home run picks.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs White Sox

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Deep Analysis:

1. Elite workload + durability

One of MLB’s few true workhorses

Regularly pitches 6–7 innings

2. Matchup vs struggling lineup

White Sox:

1–4 start

Limited offensive depth

High strikeout tendencies

3. Pitch profile

Power sinker + slider combo

Generates both ground balls and swing-and-miss

Projection:

6–7 innings → 7–9 Ks

Best Bet: OVER 5.5 Ks

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) OVER 7.5 Strikeouts vs Rockies

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Why this is a top MLB prop bet:

1. Elite splitter

One of the highest whiff-rate pitches in MLB

2. Rockies road splits

Significantly worse outside Coors

Higher strikeout rates

3. Early-season form

Already recorded double-digit strikeout potential

Projection:

7 innings → 8–10 Ks

Best Bet: OVER 7.5 Ks

Cristopher Sánchez (Phillies) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Nationals

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Key Factors:

1. Dominant first outing

10 strikeouts in first start

2. Matchup vs Washington

Nationals:

Young lineup

High swing-and-miss tendencies

3. Pitch efficiency

Low walk rate → deeper outings

Projection:

6+ innings → 7+ Ks

Best Bet: OVER 6.5 Ks

Chris Sale (Braves) UNDER 8.5 Strikeouts vs Athletics

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Why this UNDER has value:

1. Pitch count management

Early season → teams limit workload

Sale unlikely to push 100+ pitches

2. Athletics lineup profile

Younger hitters → more contact than expected

Less disciplined but not elite strikeout targets

3. Game script risk

Braves likely lead → quicker hook for Sale

Projection:

5–6 innings → 5–7 Ks

Best Bet: UNDER 8.5 Ks

Trevor Rogers (Orioles) UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Rangers

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Deep Analysis:

1. Pitch-to-contact tendencies

Rogers relies on weak contact more than strikeouts

2. Rangers lineup

Contact-heavy hitters like Seager and Nimmo

Lower strikeout profile vs lefties

3. Limited ceiling

Rarely posts high strikeout totals

Projection:

5 innings → 3–5 Ks

Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 Ks

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets Summary

Overs

Sandy Alcantara OVER 5.5 Ks

Kevin Gausman OVER 7.5 Ks

Cristopher Sánchez OVER 6.5 Ks

Unders

Chris Sale UNDER 8.5 Ks

Trevor Rogers UNDER 5.5 Ks

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.