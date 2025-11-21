Arkansas vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on November 21, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (98.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Arkansas (-29.5) versus Jackson State on Friday. The total is set at 160.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arkansas vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.

Jackson State covered 20 times in 34 chances against the spread last year.

Arkansas covered the spread when it was a 29.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time last year. That's more often than Jackson State covered as an underdog by 29.5 or more (never covered last season).

Against the spread last season, the Razorbacks performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .778 (7-2-0). On the road, it was .524 (11-10-0).

Arkansas vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas was 95th in the nation in points scored (76.8 per game) and 156th in points conceded (71.4) last season.

On the boards, Arkansas was 156th in the nation in rebounds (32.4 per game) last season. It was 257th in rebounds conceded (32.3 per game).

At 14.2 assists per game last year, Arkansas was 124th in the country.

Last season, Arkansas was 201st in the country in turnovers committed (11.3 per game) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6).

With 71.4 points per game on offense, Jackson State ranked 247th in college basketball last season. At the other end, it ceded 74.6 points per contest, which ranked 255th in college basketball.

Jackson State ranked 96th in the country with 33.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 318th with 33.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Jackson State ranked 279th in college basketball with 12.2 assists per contest.

With 12.9 turnovers per game, Jackson State ranked 325th in college basketball. It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!