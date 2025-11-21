Kentucky vs Loyola (MD) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) battle the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-4) on November 21, 2025. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Loyola (MD) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (98%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Kentucky-Loyola (MD) spread (Kentucky -34.5) or over/under (154.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Loyola (MD): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

Against the spread last season, the Greyhounds had better results on the road (10-7-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Kentucky vs. Loyola (MD) Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky's +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Kentucky's leading scorer, Denzel Aberdeen, ranks 430th in the country putting up 14.2 points per game.

Loyola (MD)'s +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.0 points per game (250th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (169th in college basketball).

Jacob Theodosiou paces Loyola (MD), averaging 17.2 points per game (162nd in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 51st in the nation at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.4 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Malachi Moreno leads the Wildcats with 6.8 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball play).

The Greyhounds rank 266th in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.2 their opponents average.

Jonas Sirtautas averages 5.5 rebounds per game (508th in college basketball) to lead the Greyhounds.

Kentucky's 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 107th in college basketball.

The Greyhounds put up 96.1 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball), while giving up 92.5 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball).

