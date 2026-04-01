3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/1/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Three MLB props to target today.

Today's Best Home Run Props

We've got a ton of afternoon games today, and Bryce Harper is one of my favorite home run picks across the early starts.

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Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are at home against righty pitcher Cade Cavalli. Harper absolutely lit it up in this split in 2025, producing a .425 wOBA and 42.5% fly-ball rate at home versus RHPs.

Cavalli has just a 19.7% K rate over 56.2 career innings, and he lets up a career .394 wOBA away from home.

This is a good spot for Harper to hit his first dinger of the campaign.

Christian Yelich is off to a nice start, and he can keep it going today against Drew Rasmussen.

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Yelich has put up a .407 wOBA with one bomb so far through 19 plate appearances. With the platoon advantage a year ago, Yelich slugged his way to a .367 wOBA, with 25 of his 29 jacks coming in the split.

While Rasmussen isn't a bad pitcher by any means, he struggles to miss bats, recording a meh 21.7% strikeout rate over 150 innings in 2025. Lefties got to him for 1.22 homers per nine and a 40.1% fly-ball rate.

That makes Yelich's long home run odds pretty appealing.

There's only two night games today, and one of them (Twins-Royals) is forecasted to have rain issues.

If you're looking for a homer prop in a later game, that leaves us with Cleveland Guardians-Los Angeles Dodgers. In that matchup, Kyle Tucker is my favorite home run pick.

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Tucker will see righty Gavin Williams. A former top prospect, Williams hasn't yet truly taken off in the bigs and has pitched to a career 4.39 SIERA. It's best to attack Williams with lefty bats as he's got a 4.42 xFIP in the split, compared to a 4.01 xFIP in righty-righty matchups.

Tucker tagged RHPs for a .364 wOBA and 43.4% fly-ball rate last season. He hasn't yet left the yard in a Dodgers uniform, but it's coming as he boasts a gaudy 54.5% hard-hit rate over his first 21 plate appearances.

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