Florida vs Merrimack College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Florida Gators (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (2-3) on November 21, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Merrimack Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Merrimack Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (95.9%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Friday's Florida-Merrimack spread (Florida -36.5) or total (160.5 points).

Florida vs. Merrimack: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida covered 28 times in 40 chances against the spread last season.

Merrimack covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread last year.

The Gators owned a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

The Warriors performed better against the spread away (10-7-0) than at home (4-9-0) last season.

Florida vs. Merrimack Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Florida was fifth-best in the nation offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and ranked 91st defensively (69.6 points conceded).

Florida was the second-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (39.0) and ranked 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4) last season.

With 15.4 assists per game last year, Florida was 61st in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Florida was 129th in the nation in committing them (10.6 per game) last season. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Because of Merrimack's offensive struggles last year, ranking ninth-worst in the country with 65.6 points per game, it was forced to lean on its defense, which ranked 15th-best in college basketball by giving up 64.2 points per game.

When it came to rebounding, Merrimack was beaten at both ends of the court last year, as it ranked -1-worst in college basketball in boards (25.8 per game) and -2-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4 per contest).

Merrimack ranked 300th in college basketball with 11.8 dimes per game.

Merrimack thrived when it came to turnovers last season, ranking third-best in the country in turnovers per game (8.4) and 17th-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.2).

