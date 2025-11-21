Michigan State vs Detroit Mercy College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Michigan State Spartans (4-0) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Detroit Mercy Titans (1-4) on November 21, 2025 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (98.1%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Michigan State-Detroit Mercy spread (Michigan State -30.5) or total (148.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Detroit Mercy covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

When playing at home last season, the Spartans sported a worse record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-2-0).

Against the spread, the Titans performed better at home (8-4-0) than on the road (8-9-0) last season.

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points conceded last season, Michigan State was 78th in college basketball on offense and 44th defensively.

Michigan State was the 10th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.7) and ranked 28th in rebounds conceded (28.2) last season.

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in the country in assists with 16.5 per game.

Michigan State committed 10.7 turnovers per game last year and forced 10.4 per game, ranking 135th and 265th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 67.1 points per game on offense, Detroit Mercy was 331st in college basketball last season. Defensively, it ceded 75.9 points per contest, which ranked 292nd in college basketball.

Detroit Mercy averaged 33.7 rebounds per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (233rd-ranked).

When it comes to assists, Detroit Mercy put up just 10.8 per game (13th-worst in college basketball).

Detroit Mercy ranked 306th in the nation with 12.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 305th with 10.0 forced turnovers per game.

