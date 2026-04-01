Best NRFI Bets Today: 5 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday 4/1/26
The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.
While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.
On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.
Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?
Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
NRFI Betting Picks for Today
Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI
Why this works:
1. Kevin Gausman factor
- Elite strikeout pitcher
- Dominates first-time-through lineup
2. Rockies road struggles
- Low offensive output
- Poor early scoring splits
Prediction:
Clean first inning.
Best Bet: NRFI
White Sox vs Marlins — NRFI
Key Factors:
1. Sandy Alcantara dominance
- Strong early-inning pitcher
2. Weak Chicago lineup
- Low scoring output
- Limited top-end hitters
Prediction:
No runs in first inning.
Best Bet: NRFI
Nationals vs Phillies — NRFI
Why this is strong:
1. Cristopher Sánchez strikeout ability
- High whiff rate
2. Nationals offensive inconsistency
- Young lineup
- Slow starters
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Best Bet: NRFI
Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI
Key Factors:
1. Pitcher-friendly park
- Seattle suppresses scoring
2. Strong pitching matchup
- Kirby control vs Yankees power
Prediction:
Low probability of early runs.
Best Bet: NRFI
Tigers vs Diamondbacks — NRFI
Why this works:
1. Ace matchup
- Skubal vs Gallen
2. Balanced offenses
- Require multiple hits to score
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Best Bet: NRFI
Best NRFI Bets Summary
- Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI
- White Sox vs Marlins — NRFI
- Nationals vs Phillies — NRFI
- Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI
- Tigers vs Diamondbacks — NRFI
Check out today's best MLB home run picks.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.