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MLB

Best NRFI Bets Today: 5 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday 4/1/26

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Best NRFI Bets Today: 5 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday 4/1/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
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More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Why this works:

1. Kevin Gausman factor

  • Elite strikeout pitcher
  • Dominates first-time-through lineup

2. Rockies road struggles

  • Low offensive output
  • Poor early scoring splits

Prediction:

Clean first inning.

Best Bet: NRFI

White Sox vs Marlins — NRFI

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
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More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Key Factors:

1. Sandy Alcantara dominance

  • Strong early-inning pitcher

2. Weak Chicago lineup

  • Low scoring output
  • Limited top-end hitters

Prediction:

No runs in first inning.

Best Bet: NRFI

Nationals vs Phillies — NRFI

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
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More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Why this is strong:

1. Cristopher Sánchez strikeout ability

  • High whiff rate

2. Nationals offensive inconsistency

  • Young lineup
  • Slow starters

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

Best Bet: NRFI

Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
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More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Key Factors:

1. Pitcher-friendly park

  • Seattle suppresses scoring

2. Strong pitching matchup

  • Kirby control vs Yankees power

Prediction:

Low probability of early runs.

Best Bet: NRFI

Tigers vs Diamondbacks — NRFI

SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

More odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds not available at this time.
Please check back later.

Why this works:

1. Ace matchup

  • Skubal vs Gallen

2. Balanced offenses

  • Require multiple hits to score

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

Best Bet: NRFI

Best NRFI Bets Summary

  • Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI
  • White Sox vs Marlins — NRFI
  • Nationals vs Phillies — NRFI
  • Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI
  • Tigers vs Diamondbacks — NRFI

Check out today's best MLB home run picks.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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