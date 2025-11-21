Duke vs Niagara College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The Duke Blue Devils (5-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) on November 21, 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Niagara Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Niagara Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (98.7%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Duke-Niagara spread (Duke -39.5) or total (146.5 points).

Duke vs. Niagara: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke compiled a 25-14-0 ATS record last year.

Niagara won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Blue Devils sported a worse record against the spread at home (11-6-0) than they did in away games (9-2-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Purple Eagles had better results away (7-9-0) than at home (4-8-0).

Duke vs. Niagara Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Duke was 11th-best in the nation on offense (83.2 points scored per game) and seventh-best defensively (62.8 points conceded).

Last season, Duke was 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 12th-best in rebounds allowed (27.3).

At 16.9 assists per game, Duke was 17th-best in college basketball last season.

Last year, Duke was ninth-best in the nation in turnovers committed (8.9 per game) and ranked 265th in turnovers forced (10.4).

With 68.5 points per game on offense, Niagara ranked 313th in the nation last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 71.4 points per contest, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

While Niagara was in the bottom 25 in college basketball in boards per game with 27.9 (15th-worst), it ranked 104th in college basketball with 30.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Niagara put up 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 260th in the nation.

Last year Niagara committed 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (234th-ranked).

