FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 15

No. 3 UConn and No. 7 BYU square off at 7 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Louisville vs. Ohio

Bet on Louisville vs. Ohio with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Princeton

Bet on Kansas vs. Princeton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. John's vs. William & Mary

  • Matchup: William & Mary Tribe at No. 13 St. John's Red Storm
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (93.10% win probability)
  • Spread: St. John's (-29.5)
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 15
  • TV Channel: truTV

Bet on St. John's vs. William & Mary with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs. BYU

  • Matchup: No. 7 BYU Cougars vs. No. 3 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (57.01% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-5.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 16
  • TV Channel: FOX

Bet on UConn vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup