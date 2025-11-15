Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 15

No. 3 UConn and No. 7 BYU square off at 7 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Louisville vs. Ohio

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals

Ohio Bobcats at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (95.82% win probability)

Louisville (95.82% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-30.5)

Louisville (-30.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: The CW Network

Kansas vs. Princeton

Matchup: Princeton Tigers at No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks

Princeton Tigers at No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (96.05% win probability)

Kansas (96.05% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-23.5)

Kansas (-23.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ESPN+

St. John's vs. William & Mary

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe at No. 13 St. John's Red Storm

William & Mary Tribe at No. 13 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (93.10% win probability)

St. John's (93.10% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-29.5)

St. John's (-29.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: truTV

UConn vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 7 BYU Cougars vs. No. 3 UConn Huskies

No. 7 BYU Cougars vs. No. 3 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (57.01% win probability)

UConn (57.01% win probability) Spread: UConn (-5.5)

UConn (-5.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

