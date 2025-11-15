Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 15
No. 3 UConn and No. 7 BYU square off at 7 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Louisville vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Louisville (95.82% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-30.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: November 15
- TV Channel: The CW Network
Kansas vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (96.05% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-23.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: November 15
- TV Channel: ESPN+
St. John's vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe at No. 13 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (93.10% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-29.5)
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: November 15
- TV Channel: truTV
UConn vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 7 BYU Cougars vs. No. 3 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (57.01% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-5.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: FOX
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
