NHL

Stars vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Flyers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (11-4-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-5-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-210)Flyers (+176)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (62.2%)

Stars vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Flyers are -142 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +116.

Stars vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Flyers on Nov. 15 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Stars vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Flyers reveal Dallas as the favorite (-210) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+176) on the road.

