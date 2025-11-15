FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-144)Blues (+120)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (59%)

Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +168.

Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Blues, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Blues reveal Vegas as the favorite (-144) and St. Louis as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

