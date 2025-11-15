Louisville vs Ohio College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on November 15, 2025.

Louisville vs. Ohio Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Ohio Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Louisville win (95.8%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Louisville-Ohio spread (Louisville -30.5) or total (174.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Louisville vs. Ohio: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville put together a 20-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Ohio won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Cardinals covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 17 games at home, and they covered nine times in 11 games on the road.

The Bobcats performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (3-10-0) last season.

Louisville vs. Ohio Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville scored 78.5 points per game and gave up 69.5 last season, ranking them 65th in the nation on offense and 89th defensively.

Louisville was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2) last year.

Louisville was 148th in the nation in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

Last year, Louisville was 150th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2).

Last year Ohio averaged 79.8 points per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 76.5 points per contest (304th-ranked).

Ohio ranked 327th in the country with 29.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 257th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Ohio averaged 14.1 assists per game, which ranked them 135th in the country.

Last year Ohio committed 10.6 turnovers per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

