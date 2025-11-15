NHL
Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Kraken vs Sharks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (8-4-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-7-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Sharks Odds
|Kraken (-152)
|Sharks (+126)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (53.1%)
Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +156 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -194.
Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under
- Kraken versus Sharks on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline
- Seattle is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +126 underdog on the road.