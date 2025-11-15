FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive
Kraken vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (8-4-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-7-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-152)Sharks (+126)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kraken win (53.1%)

Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +156 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -194.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Kraken versus Sharks on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Seattle is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +126 underdog on the road.

