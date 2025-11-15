Kansas vs Princeton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) face the Princeton Tigers (2-1) on November 15, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Princeton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Princeton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (96%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Kansas-Princeton spread (Kansas -23.5) or total (148.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Princeton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Princeton compiled a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.

Against the spread last season, the Jayhawks performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 12 road games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .273 last year. They were 3-8-0 ATS on their home court and 3-8-0 on the road.

Kansas vs. Princeton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas finished 20-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 74.1% of those games).

The Jayhawks won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Last season, Princeton was the underdog six times and won two of those games.

The Tigers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.

Kansas has a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas vs. Princeton Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Kansas was 112th in the nation offensively (76.1 points scored per game) and 91st on defense (69.6 points conceded).

Kansas was 43rd in the country in rebounds per game (34.7) and 211th in rebounds conceded (31.7) last season.

With 17.7 assists per game, Kansas was fourth-best in college basketball last year.

In terms of turnovers, Kansas was 221st in the nation in committing them (11.5 per game) last year. It was 274th in forcing them (10.3 per game).

Princeton put up 73.6 points per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 72.1 points per contest (185th-ranked).

Princeton averaged 30.7 rebounds per game (261st-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).

Last year Princeton ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.5 per game.

Princeton averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

