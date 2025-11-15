NCAAB
Kansas vs Princeton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) face the Princeton Tigers (2-1) on November 15, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Kansas vs. Princeton Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
Kansas vs. Princeton Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kansas win (96%)
Before placing a bet on Saturday's Kansas-Princeton spread (Kansas -23.5) or total (148.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.
Kansas vs. Princeton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Princeton compiled a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Against the spread last season, the Jayhawks performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 12 road games.
- The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .273 last year. They were 3-8-0 ATS on their home court and 3-8-0 on the road.
Kansas vs. Princeton: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Kansas finished 20-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 74.1% of those games).
- The Jayhawks won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.
- Last season, Princeton was the underdog six times and won two of those games.
- The Tigers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.
- Kansas has a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kansas vs. Princeton Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last year, Kansas was 112th in the nation offensively (76.1 points scored per game) and 91st on defense (69.6 points conceded).
- Kansas was 43rd in the country in rebounds per game (34.7) and 211th in rebounds conceded (31.7) last season.
- With 17.7 assists per game, Kansas was fourth-best in college basketball last year.
- In terms of turnovers, Kansas was 221st in the nation in committing them (11.5 per game) last year. It was 274th in forcing them (10.3 per game).
- Princeton put up 73.6 points per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 72.1 points per contest (185th-ranked).
- Princeton averaged 30.7 rebounds per game (261st-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).
- Last year Princeton ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.5 per game.
- Princeton averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).
