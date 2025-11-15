NHL
Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
NHL action on Saturday includes the Winnipeg Jets playing the Calgary Flames.
Jets vs Flames Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (10-7) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-130)
|Flames (+108)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (64.2%)
Jets vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +186.
Jets vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Flames on Nov. 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Jets vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.