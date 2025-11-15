FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

NHL action on Saturday includes the Winnipeg Jets playing the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (10-7) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-130)Flames (+108)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (64.2%)

Jets vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +186.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Flames on Nov. 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup