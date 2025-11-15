Hurricanes vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (12-5) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-7-4)

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-113) Oilers (-106) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.5%)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +210 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -265.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Oilers matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -113 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -106 underdog on the road.

