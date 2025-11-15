NHL
Hurricanes vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (12-5) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-7-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-113)
|Oilers (-106)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.5%)
Hurricanes vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +210 to cover the spread, with the Oilers being -265.
Hurricanes vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Oilers matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Hurricanes vs Oilers Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -113 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -106 underdog on the road.