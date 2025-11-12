Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 12

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 1 Houston and Oakland at 8 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

For analysis of all the important matchups in college basketball today, check out our betting odds preview below.

Tennessee vs. North Florida

Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

North Florida Ospreys at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (98.05% win probability)

Tennessee (98.05% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-40.5)

Tennessee (-40.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Houston vs. Oakland

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Houston Cougars

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (95.96% win probability)

Houston (95.96% win probability) Spread: Houston (-29.5)

Houston (-29.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

