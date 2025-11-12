Houston vs Oakland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) face the Houston Cougars (2-0) at Fertitta Center on November 12, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (96%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Houston-Oakland spread (Houston -29.5) or over/under (136.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston compiled a 22-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Oakland won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Cougars covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Golden Grizzlies were better at home (6-6-0) than away (7-9-0) last year.

Houston vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in the country in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last year.

Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9) last season.

At 12.0 assists per game last season, Houston was 292nd in the country.

Houston was the third-best team in the country in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last year.

Last year Oakland posted 70.6 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.6 points per contest (165th-ranked).

Oakland averaged 32.1 rebounds per game (174th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

Oakland ranked 227th in the country with 12.9 assists per game.

Last season Oakland committed 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

