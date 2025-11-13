FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 13

With two games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 8 Alabama and No. 2 Purdue at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

To pick up an edge ahead of today's college basketball, read our betting preview below.

Michigan State vs. San Jose State

  • Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (92.20% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-24.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 13
  • TV Channel: BTN

Alabama vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Winner: Alabama (67.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Alabama (-3.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

