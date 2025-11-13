Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 13

With two games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 8 Alabama and No. 2 Purdue at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

Michigan State vs. San Jose State

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (92.20% win probability)

Michigan State (92.20% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-24.5)

Michigan State (-24.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 13

November 13 TV Channel: BTN

Alabama vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (67.07% win probability)

Alabama (67.07% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-3.5)

Alabama (-3.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

