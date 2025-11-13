Flames vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (4-12-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-6-3)

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-164) Sharks (+136) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (61.1%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Flames are +152 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -188.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Flames versus Sharks matchup on Nov. 13 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

The Flames vs Sharks moneyline has Calgary as a -164 favorite, while San Jose is a +136 underdog on the road.

