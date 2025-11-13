NHL
Golden Knights vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-4) vs. New York Islanders (8-6-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-194)
|Islanders (+160)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (67.4%)
Golden Knights vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +128 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -158.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Islanders game on Nov. 13, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Moneyline
- Vegas is a -194 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +160 underdog on the road.