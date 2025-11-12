Tennessee vs North Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take on the North Florida Ospreys (0-1) on November 12, 2025. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. North Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. North Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (98%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Tennessee-North Florida spread (Tennessee -40.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. North Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee compiled a 20-18-0 ATS record last year.

North Florida went 13-17-0 ATS last year.

In home games last season, the Volunteers sported a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

Last year, the Ospreys were 4-8-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they were 9-8-0 ATS (.529).

Tennessee vs. North Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee was 167th in college basketball in points scored (74.0 per game) and 10th-best in points conceded (63.1) last season.

Tennessee was 105th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.2) and 13th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5) last year.

Tennessee was 61st in the country in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

Last year, Tennessee was 40th in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.6 per game) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5).

Although North Florida gave up 84.8 points per game (-5-worst in college basketball) on defense last year, its offense was strong, as it ranked 15th-best in college basketball by posting 82.8 points per game.

North Florida, who ranked 148th in college basketball with 32.6 boards per game, allowed 37.0 rebounds per contest, which was 0-worst in college basketball.

North Florida put up 16.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 28th in the nation.

North Florida ranked 150th in the nation with 10.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 240th with 10.6 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!