NHL

Avalanche vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (11-1-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-7-4)
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-360)Sabres (+280)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (75.1%)

Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -148 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being +120.

Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Sabres matchup on Nov. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -108.

Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +280 underdog on the road.

