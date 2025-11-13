FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Jets vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Data Skrive

Jets vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets facing the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (10-6) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-5)
  • Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-154)Kraken (+128)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (71.2%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Jets are +158 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -196.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Jets versus Kraken on Nov. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Jets, Seattle is the underdog at +128, and Winnipeg is -154 playing on the road.

