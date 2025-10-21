Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave will match up with the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (229 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Olave for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Olave this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chris Olave Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.13

55.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Olave is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (78th overall), with 60.0 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Olave has caught 18 balls (on 28 targets) for 255 yards and two touchdowns, good for 37.5 fantasy points (12.5 per game).

Olave has been targeted 48 times, with 31 receptions for 332 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 49.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Olave's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears last week, when he posted 21.8 fantasy points with five receptions (on seven targets) for 98 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, grabbing seven passes on 13 targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Tampa Bay this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a TD reception by nine players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.