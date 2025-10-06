Chiefs at Jaguars Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

To wrap up Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs are looking to improve to 3-2 on the season after cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 while the Jaguars are trying to prove they are a legitimate 3-1 team by defending their home field against the reigning AFC champs.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

Chiefs at Jaguars NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Patrick Mahomes ($20,700 MVP/$13,800 FLEX) -- Even with an inconsistent group of weapons, Patrick Mahomes has scored 23-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of his first four starts this season, and he's showing more of a willingness to scramble. We've also seen Mahomes have some success throwing down the field again, and his passing-plus-rushing-yards prop is sitting at 276.5 ahead of Monday's contest, making him a priority in either the MVP or flex spot.

Travis Etienne Jr. ($17,700 MVP/$11,800 FLEX) -- Although the Jaguars are sixth in pass rate over expected (+2.0%) entering Week 5, Travis Etienne has been one of the lone bright spots in their offense so far, averaging 1.38 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 106.5 scrimmage yards per game, and team-high marks in adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and red-zone rushing share (57.9%), per Next Gen Stats. Along with the Chiefs ranking 31st in target rate (25.5%) and 27th in yards per route run allowed (1.52) to RBs, they are 29th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 7th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Trevor Lawrence ($16,800 MVP/$11,200 FLEX) -- As mentioned above, the Jaguars are throwing it often under new head coach Liam Coen, but Trevor Lawrence has tallied 12-plus FDPs just once all season. That being said, the lack of enticing MVP options makes Lawrence a viable choice despite his underwhelming numbers so far, as he could be valuable if he tosses multiple touchdowns and/or crosses the goal line with his legs.

Flex Targets

Xavier Worthy ($10,600) -- Xavier Worthy could become an MVP candidate if we get word that he won't be severely limited after gaining a questionable tag for Monday's matchup due to experiencing swelling to his ankle on Sunday. Upon returning from injury in Week 4 for the Chiefs, Worthy led the team in rushing (38 yards) and receiving (83 yards) despite playing on only 58.6% of the snaps and having a 65.9% route rate, so he's worth rostering if he's active and is able to go without limitations.

Harrison Butker ($7,200) -- While you can make a case for the other receivers on the Chiefs as flex options, Harrison Butker has been extremely busy, notching 11-plus FDPs in three of his four outings this year despite missing at least one field goal or extra-point try in each contest. With Kansas City being road favorites, Butker makes a ton of sense as a stacking piece when rostering Mahomes and other skill players on the Chiefs.

Brenton Strange ($4,600) -- Across the first four weeks, Brenton Strange is logging the second-highest route rate (71.1%), second-highest target share (16.7%), most receptions per game (4.8), and most receiving yards per game (45.5) in Jacksonville's offense. Even though Strange has yet to record a red-zone target, he's pacing the team in red-zone snap rate (82.9%), and the Chiefs are 26th in catch rate over expected allowed (+9.6%) to TEs.

Dyami Brown ($4,000) -- Following a one-game absence, Dyami Brown is expected to return for the Jags on Monday night, and he was posting the second-highest route rate (77.9%), most receiving yards per game (54.5), and the second-most downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (3.5) in the offense through the first two weeks before getting injured in Week 3. If Jacksonville is forced to play from behind and put the ball in the air, Brown could be a solid salary-saving option.

