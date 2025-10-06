3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Chiefs at Jaguars on Monday Night Football

Tonight's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars gives us a good mesh of opportunity and matchup.

With in our FanDuel Picks lineups, we can't always get both; we often have to choose.

Here, the stars align well to give us three plays that I like quite a bit.

Let's dig into the Monday Night Football matchup and lay out which players I'm targeting.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Chiefs at Jaguars

Travis Etienne More Than 80.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Travis Etienne's role has been great this year, and the Chiefs' rush defense has been underwhelming. That's the kind of convergence we should crave.

In four games, Etienne has had 89-plus yards from scrimmage four times and is averaging 106.5. Even with Bhayshul Tuten making occasional noise, Etienne has been the clear lead back.

As for the Chiefs, based on my numbers, they rank dead last in schedule-adjusted early-down rush defense and allow the most schedule-adjusted EPA per carry to running backs. As long as this game is in reach, the Jags should be able to move the ball on the ground with Etienne, making this the first building block for our lineups.

Patrick Mahomes Less Than 21.5 Rushing Yards

Patrick Mahomes runs most when he's under pressure and when intensity is high. I don't think we'll see either tonight.

The big thing is the AFC West picture. Because of the Chiefs' recent wins and a pair of losses for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs' path to the playoffs isn't as dire as it was two weeks ago. They might not need to go full "break glass in case of emergency" mode.

The Jags' pass rush also hasn't been elite, and they may be without edge Travon Walker tonight. The Chiefs' rebuilt o-line has kept Mahomes relatively clean, so I'd expect the pocket to be largely intact.

Mahomes has already scaled back the rushing, going for just seven yards the past two weeks combined. Given the stakes and the lack of pressure, I'm comfortable projecting that decline to continue.

Xavier Worthy More Than 66.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Although Xavier Worthy is questionable tonight, it sounds like he's okay, and his FanDuel Picks line has started to rise. I still think it's a little lower than it should be.

The Chiefs showed us that Worthy's shoulder was healthy last week. They fed him eight targets and had him run twice, something you don't do if one of your ascending youngsters is still at risk. The ankle injury is new, but again, it doesn't sound serious.

We're up to a nine-game sample on Worthy now since he became an every-down player last year. In that sample, he has had more than 66.5 yards from scrimmage six times. That's a good enough hit rate for me, given the usage he handled in his first game back.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.