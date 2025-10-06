3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Chiefs at Jaguars

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Chiefs at Jaguars on Monday Night Football

The Jaguars (3-1) will host the Chiefs (2-2) for Week 5's edition of Monday Night Football. Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points and the total is up at 45.5 points.

Travis Etienne has scored a touchdown in three straight games, and I'm willing to tail that trend at +135 odds.

Etienne's netting a league-best 6.1 yards per carry (minimum 50 carries) and erupted for 124 rushing yards his last time out. His red zone role is good not great, but we'll take that at +135 odds. Etienne's playing 61.1% of the total snaps and 65.9% of the red zone snaps. He's earned a 57.9% red zone rush share and a 16.7% red zone target share through four games.

Kansas City enters with a 29th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense, and they've allowed the fifth-highest red zone rushing touchdown percentage (50.0%).

Brian Thomas Jr. has gotten off to a super slow start after bursting for 1,282 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. Things are bound to click at some point, so I'm in on his receiving prop at this buy-low number.

Thomas is running a team-high 86.2% of the routes and is enjoying a 23.2% target share, 37.5% air yards share, 4.3 downfield targets per game, and a healthy 11.9 aDOT. Trevor Lawrence is netting a fine +0.07 EPA/db, and the Jags have three wins to their name, so it's a wonder Thomas has yet to crack 60 yards.

There are 22 wide receivers around the league who have earned 30-plus targets through Week 4. Thomas is dead-last in yards (164) and catchable targets (17) in that split, though he also paces the position in drops (5).

This is a huge game for Jacksonville. Not only can they send the Chiefs below .500, but they can also become just the third AFC group to tout a 4-1 record. With that, I don't mind the idea of targeting Thomas to go nuclear in this spot. You can also get Brian Thomas Jr. 100+ Receiving Yards at +440.

Travis Kelce's receiving prop is set at just 41.5 yards, which seems a bit too low considering Rashee Rice (suspension) is still out and Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) is banged up.

Kelce's posted 47-plus yards in three of four games this season. His 16.1% target share is second on the team, and he's up to an 18.2% target share across the last three games.

Though past vintage, Kelce's 7.5 yards after catch per reception ranks third at his position past Tucker Kraft and Tyler Warren. To add, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 45-plus yards in 12 of their last 17 games together.

The Chiefs have a 24.5 implied team total and could be forced to pass throughout the game as just a 3.5-point road favorite. Kelce's involvement should earn him north of 41.5 yards.

