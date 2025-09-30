Adjusted NFL Pace and Pass Rate Report: Ranking Week 5's Fastest Games

Advanced Offensive Metrics Provide Better Context : Pass rate over expectation (PROE) and adjusted pace help us better understand team tendencies because they account for game context rather than relying solely on raw play counts.

League-wide pace started off slow but had quickened each week through Week 3 but took a step back in Week 4 and seems to be settling in across the whole year. Teams Have Become More Run-Heavy Each Week: Pass Rate over expectation numbers have dipped with each week of the season so far.

Pace and pass rate can tell us a lot about offensive tendencies for NFL teams.

Teams that are trailing will -- naturally -- be inclined both to play faster and throw more often than they may initially want to do.

Conversely, perhaps quick, pass-heavy teams are getting out to big leads and are then slowing things down in the fourth quarter and grinding clock.

These will affect raw outputs for team data, so I wanted to account for that when digging into team pace trends.

This season, I'll be posting pass rate over expectation numbers (as designated by nflfastR's live win models, which account for game situation) and adjusted pace numbers (my own methodology of anticipating expected pace based on numerous in-game factors).

NFL Pace and Pass Rate Over Expectation

This table shows pass and run plays per game, adjusted pace, pass rate plus pass rate over expectation, pass rate over expectation, and no-huddle rates that exclude two-minute drills.

Pass/Run Plays Only Plays/G Rank Adj Pace Rank Pass% + PROE Rank Pass Rate OE Rank Non-2MD No Huddle% Rank NO 67.3 2 27.1 1 58.0% 14 -6.3% 28 28.3% 2 DAL 68.0 1 27.8 2 64.7% 3 -1.0% 13 11.0% 9 WAS 57.3 24 29.0 3 55.5% 24 -2.0% 17 60.7% 1 LA 61.0 16 29.5 4 58.6% 12 -0.4% 9 9.4% 12 SEA 57.5 23 29.5 5 47.0% 31 -8.6% 31 4.3% 24 NYJ 56.8 26 29.6 6 51.5% 29 -10.0% 32 12.8% 6 DEN 61.8 12 29.7 7 56.7% 21 2.6% 4 9.7% 11 View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Pace and Pass Rate Notes

Notes After Week 4

Pace

Pass Rate Over Expectation

NFL Week 5 Pace and Pass Rate Preview

Here's a look at this week's games in terms of average pace and pass rate (plus pass rate over expectation). The table is initially sorted by average offensive pace, so the higher the game, the faster it should be -- and the more plays we should anticipate.

Matchup Averages Pace Rank Pass% + PROE Rank Away Pace Home Pace Away Pass%+ Home Pass%+ NYG@NO 28.4 1 57.0% 10 29.7 27.1 56.0% 58.0% DAL@NYJ 28.7 2 58.1% 7 27.8 29.6 64.7% 51.5% WAS@LAC 29.5 3 60.2% 4 29.0 30.0 55.5% 64.9% SF@LA 29.7 4 59.8% 5 30.0 29.5 61.1% 58.6% TB@SEA 30.4 5 51.9% 13 31.2 29.5 56.8% 47.0% KC@JAX 30.4 6 58.6% 6 29.8 31.0 60.2% 57.1% NE@BUF 30.5 7 54.6% 11 30.0 30.9 58.1% 51.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

