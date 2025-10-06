3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Monday 10/6/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

This one is pretty simple for me. In my eyes, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the better lineup and also have the better starting pitcher taking the ball in Game 2.

The pitching matchup pits Blake Snell against Jesus Luzardo, and while Luzardo is a really good pitcher who can be lethal when he's on, Snell has been amazing in 2025. Through 61.1 regular-season innings, Snell recorded a 3.07 xFIP, 28.3% strikeout rate and 15.3% swinging-strike rate. Then, in his first playoff outing, he punched out nine over seven innings, walking one and giving up just two earned runs.

Luzardo had a superb season, pitching to a 3.25 xFIP, 28.5% K rate and 13.5% swinging-strike rate. Those are excellent numbers. But Luzardo gave up exactly four earned runs three times over his last six starts, including a September 24th outing against the Dodgers where he allowed two dingers.

It's a similar story at the plate as the Philadelphia Phillies (fourth in wOBA) have elite numbers but are still worse than the Dodgers (second).

Both of these teams are excellent, but I'm backing the Dodgers to win Game 2.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn had a magical run with the Milwaukee Brewers after coming over in a midseason trade, and he's in a good spot today versus Shota Imanaga.

Across 254 plate appearances with Milwaukee, Vaughn posted a .373 wOBA with nine homers. He does his best work against southpaws, mashing his way to a .374 wOBA, 40.4% hard-hit rate and 429% fly-ball rate in the split. He also ended the year on a high note, producing a 45.8% hard-hit rate and .404 wOBA in September.

Imanaga is trending in the other direction. Over his final six starts of the regular season, he surrendered at least three earned runs in every appearance while registering a 4.50 xFIP and giving up 12 dingers. In four innings in the Wild Card Round, Imanaga was tagged for a homer and two earned runs while fanning just three.

After Imanaga departs, Vaughn will see a Chicago Cubs bullpen that allowed the fourth-most homers per nine (1.47) in the last 30 days of the regular season.

I'm not super optimistic about Imanaga's chances for success tonight, and I have some concerns about Milwaukee's duo of Aaron Ashby and Quinn Priester -- which puts me on the over.

Ashby is listed as the opening pitcher for Game 2 for Milwaukee, and he'll likely be followed by Priester. Both guys are heavily reliant on getting ground balls to compensate for not missing many bats. Ashby owns a 62.0% ground-ball rate that makes up for a meh 10.2% swinging-strike rate. Priester has a 56.1% ground-ball rate and 10.2% swinging-strike rate.

That style of pitching can work -- and has for both Ashby and Priester this season -- but the more balls that are put into play, the more a pitcher is subject to batted-ball luck. Also, Priester isn't quite the same against lefty bats (59.0% ground-ball rate against righties but 52.6% versus lefties), so he could have some trouble against Kyle Tucker, Ian Happ, Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Overall, I don't have a ton of confidence in Imanaga, Priester and Ashby, so with each team boasting several capable power bats, the over is the side I want to be on.

