Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for NFL Week 6

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 6

Green Bay Packers

Matchup: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Don't let Jake Browning's final stat line of 251 yards and three TDs fool you. He mostly stunk again in Week 5, and we should keep picking on him with D/STs.

Browning is at the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, and this is another in a line of brutal matchups for him. Despite putting up some garbage-time numbers last week, he still tossed three picks and now has eight interceptions in just 3.5(ish) games. He also took two sacks and has been sacked an eye-popping 16 times since taking over.

The Packers are massive 14.5-point favorites on Sunday. Their offense should have a field day against the Cincinnati Bengals' meh defense, and that will likely force Browning into another game of a lot of drop backs, leading to chances for sacks and picks.

Available in nearly half of leagues, the Packers D/ST is not only the top streamer this week -- they're the top overall D/ST.

Las Vegas Raiders

Matchup: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense looked lost against the Indianapolis Colts. They're in a great bounce-back spot this week.

Prior to the year, giving up a 40 piece to a Daniel Jones-led offense would've looked really, really bad. While it still mostly looks bad, the Colts are proving to be a legit force offensively, so I am willing to cut Vegas a little slack.

Pete Carroll and company get a home game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Tennessee has been a great team to target with D/STs as Cameron Ward is still finding his footing in the NFL. In spite of the Titans' (miracle) win last week, they still permitted two sacks and turned the ball over twice.

Vegas ranked a respectable 15th in schedule-adjusted defense coming into the week. They're not that bad defensively, and they can cook against Tennessee.

Washington Commanders

Matchup: vs. Chicago Bears

After Green Bay and Las Vegas, the streaming options get thin. I can somewhat get behind the Washington Commanders in a home date with the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders are looking like an improved defense. They came into last week ranked 23rd overall and ninth against the run, and that was before they flew across the country and held the Los Angeles Chargers to 10 points while amassing five sacks and a pick.

My biggest worry with using the Washington D/ST this week is that Chicago is coming off a bye, meaning coach Ben Johnson will have plenty of time to prepare for this game. That's scary, and that's why I have the Commanders a tier or two below the two above D/STs. But Caleb Williams has taken seven sacks and thrown two interceptions through four games, and six of his eight career picks have come on the road.

