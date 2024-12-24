Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 25

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (fifth, 28.8 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (22-7) host Tyrese Maxey (10th, 25.4 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-17) on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The Celtics are heavy favorites, by 10 points. The over/under is set at 222 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10 222 -450 +350

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (79.6%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 11-17-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have 10 wins against the spread in 27 games this season.

This season, 12 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 48.1% of the time this year (13 of 27 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-7-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (53.3%) than road tilts (28.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than away (.462, 6-7-0).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (six times out of 14) than on the road (seven of 13) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 28.8 points, 5.7 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.9 points, 6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 42.7% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Maxey provides the 76ers 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 2 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Paul George gets the 76ers 16.2 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Guerschon Yabusele gives the 76ers 9.4 points, 5.2 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jared McCain averages 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

