Golf

Cameron Smith Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Cameron Smith 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Smith's odds to win the Masters are set at +6000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks 22nd and suggests an implied probability of 1.6%.

Cameron Smith Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Smith has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024T6
2023T34
2022T3
2021T10
2020T2
2019T51
2018T5

Smith has made all eight career cuts at Augusta National and owns a scoring average of 71.59; half of his 32 career rounds have been under par.

He has some of the best form at Augusta of any golfer in the field.

Cameron Smith Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Smith has just one top-10 finish in five events on the LIV Tour.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25LIV MiamiLIVT9
3/16/25LIV SingaporeLIVT19
3/9/25LIV Hong KongLIVT20
2/16/25LIV AdelaideLIV30
2/8/25LIV RiyadhLIVT25

Cameron Smith 2025 Key Stats

Here are Smith's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats
Value
Rank
Driving Distance306.115th
Driving Accuracy43.3%50th
Greens in Regulation %63.7%44th
Scrambling67.4%4th
Putting Average1.575th

