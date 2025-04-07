Cameron Smith Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Cameron Smith 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Smith's odds to win the Masters are set at +6000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks 22nd and suggests an implied probability of 1.6%.

Cameron Smith Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Smith has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T6 2023 T34 2022 T3 2021 T10 2020 T2 2019 T51 2018 T5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Smith has made all eight career cuts at Augusta National and owns a scoring average of 71.59; half of his 32 career rounds have been under par.

He has some of the best form at Augusta of any golfer in the field.

Cameron Smith Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Smith has just one top-10 finish in five events on the LIV Tour.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV T9 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T19 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV T20 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV 30 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T25

Cameron Smith 2025 Key Stats

Here are Smith's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 306.1 15th Driving Accuracy 43.3% 50th Greens in Regulation % 63.7% 44th Scrambling 67.4% 4th Putting Average 1.57 5th

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.