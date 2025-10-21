Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

New York Jets RB Breece Hall will match up with the 27th-ranked rushing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (137.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Hall, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Bengals.

Thinking about playing Hall this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Breece Hall Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.89

69.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.70

26.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Hall is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (82nd overall), with 59.2 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

During his last three games, Hall has 24.6 total fantasy points (8.2 per game), carrying the ball 47 times for 210 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 56 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Hall has 40.9 total fantasy points (8.2 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 70 times for 312 yards with zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 117 yards on 15 catches (20 targets).

The high point of Hall's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 14.5 fantasy points. He also had 107 rushing yards on 19 attempts (5.6 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, running 10 times for 29 yards, with two receptions for nine yards as a receiver (3.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.