Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 3: Can We Trust the Chiefs?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 3.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 3

Best Picks

Buffalo Bills

If this game were being played in Miami, there's a greater chance I would hold off for fear these AFC East foes combine for 70 some points in a shootout that somehow goes the Miami Dolphins' way.

But the Buffalo Bills are hosting the Dolphins in Buffalo this Thursday night, and Josh Allen's group enters as a whopping 11.5-point favorite with -850 moneyline odds, according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you haven't heard, early-season matters have gone swimmingly for the Bills while the Dolphins are nothing short of a train wreck.

Buffalo followed up their "Game of the Year" SNF win over the Baltimore Ravens with a 30-10 rout against the New York Jets. Miami's offense at least showed life in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, but there's a reason this 0-2 group is projected to undergo personnel changes sooner rather than later.

That said, I personally won't be taking the Bills in my survivor pool in Week 3. There will be solid opportunities down the line -- Buffalo hosts the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 and the Patriots in Week 5 -- and I like a few pivot plays this week. But more than anything, I want absolutely nothing to do with the volatile Dolphins right now, even if it means passing up the most sensible survivor pick of the week.

Green Bay Packers

You can't name a team that's gotten off to a better start than the Green Bay Packers.

The Pack pounced on the Detroit Lions by a score of 27-13 in Week 1. Detroit went on to post a 50-burger in a 31-point win over the Chicago Bears, making that Green Bay win all the more impressive.

Then in Week 2, the Packers won decisively against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The final score (27-18) of that one doesn't paint the full picture, as it appeared in real-time to be Washington's worst offensive game of the Daniels era.

Unfortunately, there was an in-team casualty along the way -- Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone against the Commanders and has been placed on the IR. That'll hurt Green Bay down the line, but they have depth at receiver and have managed to fare fifth in schedule-adjusted total offense despite Reed playing only 20.0% of the total snaps.

Green Bay's defense is the real moneymaker, which sets them up for fruitful weekend against the Cleveland Browns. The Packers (-7.5) are the second-biggest favorites of the week past the Bills.

This isn't a bad time to use the Packers, either. Beyond a Week 9 home date against the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay's remaining schedule is littered with road dates and mostly legit competition.

Kansas City Chiefs

As it stands, the Chiefs are the most likely team I'll use in my survivor pool in Week 3.

Kansas City has started the year 0-2. They can't go down 0-3. I trust them to not go down 0-3.

For me, the reasoning for KC is almost as simple as that, but it helps to draw a matchup against the New York Giants.

The Giants and Dallas Cowboys just squared off in an overtime thriller that went the distance. Russell Wilson threw for an eye-popping 450 yards and 3 touchdowns but an untimely interception in New York's final overtime possession is what ultimately sealed the game.

Russ is working with a solid receiving core led by Malik Nabers, and this offense is clearly capable of making noise, but it's important to remember Sunday's contest came against the Cowboys' sorry defense. Week 3's battle against the Chiefs will be different. Despite losing the Super Bowl LIX rematch, Kansas City did hold the Philadelphia Eagles to only 216 total yards and 20 points -- their lowest scoring output (with Jalen Hurts) since Week 6 of last season.

The Chiefs are still missing Rashee Rice (suspension) but Xavier Worthy is reportedly expected to play in Week 3. It won't take much for Patrick Mahomes to shred this 31st-ranked New York defense.

Mahomes has never started a season with three straight losses. In fact, he's never lost three straight games in his career. This date with the Giants is the perfect opportunity to right the ship, and I don't think the Chiefs -- a team that rarely plays with its food -- will waste it.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Atlanta Falcons

If you're reading this, you're likely still alive in a survivor pool.

Guess what?

So is pretty much everyone else.

The almost jarring lack of upsets has led to a whopping 96.5% survival rate in Yahoo pools through two weeks. It could pay dividends to be unique this week in hopes that one or more of the chalky picks -- Bills (27.9% pick rate), Seattle Seahawks (25.1%), and Packers (17.2%) -- end up getting upset.

It's rare that we can pick on a team like the Panthers while also being somewhat unique, but the Atlanta Falcons have just a 4.9% pick rate in survivor pools this week, making them a fun pivot.

The Falcons dropped a Week 1 date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to a missed field goal attempt at the buzzer, but they bounced back this past Sunday night with a triumphant 22-6 road win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Atlanta's fifth-ranked schedule-adjusted defense forced two fumbles and two interceptions against J.J. McCarthy and could have their way against Bryce Young this weekend. The Panthers rank dead-last in our NFL Power Rankings entering Week 3 by way of a 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense and 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted offense.

The Falcons are by no means the "safest" play of the week, but betting against Carolina and earning distinction in your pool could pay off.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs (2-0) will host the New York Jets (0-2) this weekend. Justin Fields is out with a concussion and Tyrod Taylor is in line to start. As a result, Tampa Bay (-6.5) is the fourth-largest favorite of the week past the Bills, Seahawks, and Packers.

Baker Mayfield and company have been cooking, and the offense is ninth in schedule-adjusted efficiency. The Bucs are a solid play if you want to go there, but I still prefer the Chiefs or Falcons.

Tampa Bay isn't the chalkiest play of the week, but they do have a 10.6% pick rate. And not that we should expect much from Taylor, but it's not unusual for backup QBs to turn games funky. More than anything, though, I want to keep Tampa Bay in my back pocket for when I really need them.

An NFC South club, the Bucs will draw four total matchups against the Panthers and Saints this season. Though they'll likely glide to victory this weekend, perhaps more people are using them this week than should.

