Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Pacers at Thunder Same Game Parlay Expert Picks for Game 2

From Annie's Pacers-Thunder Game 2 betting picks and predictions:

Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals was one of the weirder games one will ever lay eyes on.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went for 38 points, Luguentz Dort drilled five threes, OKC forced Indiana to commit a whopping 25 turnovers (to the Thunder's 7), no one on Indiana reached 20 points, yet the Pacers won?

Heading into Game 2, I want to support a bounce back Thunder effort while staying cautious of the market's tendencies to be lower-than-should on the Pacers. Backing the Thunder to win the first quarter offers us OKC bounce-back exposure without writing off a late-game Pacers push.

In typical Thunder fashion, the team forced 25 turnovers on Thursday -- nine of which came in the opening period. The problem? They scored just 11 points (and four in the first) off those turnovers. That's honestly really hard to do, and the Thunder are bound to capitalize to a higher degree even if the Pacers manage to clean up those passes in Game 2.

Another reason for the collapse? OKC shot just 39.8% from the field and 36.7% from three while Indiana went 47.6% from the field and 46.2% from three. Now, it's hard to be surprised that Indiana managed superior shooting success given they held a playoff-best 57.6% EFG% -- to the Thunder's 53.2% EFG% -- heading into the Finals, but OKC is nonetheless primed for a better offensive showing on their home court.

Oklahoma City's best net rating (+16.0) by quarter these playoffs has been the opening frame, and they beat Indiana by nine points in the first in Game 1 despite going a meh 8-for-21 on two-pointers. The Thunder have won the first quarter by an average of 8.8 points following a loss this postseason. I think they'll jump out to an early lead on Sunday night.

From Skyler's Pacers-Thunder Game 2 prop bets:

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Aaron Nesmith +162 View more odds in Sportsbook

Aaron Nesmith is expected to contribute on the defensive end of the court and provide shooting from beyond the arc when the Pacers are on offense. Throughout these playoffs, Nesmith has been a three-point marksman, knocking down 2.7 threes per game on 49.5% shooting from deep, and he went 3-for-7 from three-point range in Game 1.

While the Pacers are permitting the third-most catch-and-shoot threes per game (9.7) among postseason teams, the Thunder aren't too far behind, allowing the fifth-most catch-and-shoot threes per game (9.6). In the opening game of the NBA Finals, Nesmith saw the second-most catch-and-shoot threes (6.0) on Indiana's roster.

Over his 17 playoff starts so far, Nesmith has made three-plus threes in 41.2% of those contests, which carries +143 implied odds. An ankle injury helped lead to Nesmith falling short of making a trio of shots from behind the three-point line in the latter games of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he looked a bit healthier in Game 1.

From Austin's Pacers-Thunder Game 2 best bets and props:

Chet Holmgren did his backers dirty in Game 1.

A lineup adjustment absolutely should have gone over bettors' way. The Thunder swapped out Isaiah Hartenstein for Cason Wallace as a third guard, and that should have been a massive boon to Holmgren's counting stats. He's averaged 20.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per 36 minutes with Hartenstein on the floor compared to 17.5 and 9.6, respectively, when the center is on the pine.

It's not like this is a tough matchup, either. Game 1 delivered 221 total points at a 102.5 pace. Indiana also allowed Karl-Anthony Towns to post 25.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per 36 in their last series.

Holmgren will never produce like KAT, but he should deliver better than a postseason-low 6 points and 6 rebounds on Thursday. We've got the center projected for 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds in 30.0 minutes tonight.

