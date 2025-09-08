Cubs vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves.

Cubs vs Braves Game Info

Chicago Cubs (81-62) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-79)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MARQ

Cubs vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | ATL: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | ATL: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-6, 3.15 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 6-9, 5.54 ERA

The probable starters are Shota Imanaga (9-6) for the Cubs and Bryce Elder (6-9) for the Braves. Imanaga's team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. The Braves are 14-9-0 against the spread when Elder starts. The Braves have a 4-8 record in Elder's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.2%)

Cubs vs Braves Moneyline

The Cubs vs Braves moneyline has Chicago as a -130 favorite, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Braves Spread

The Cubs are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +126 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -152.

Cubs vs Braves Over/Under

Cubs versus Braves on Sept. 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 62, or 63.3%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 53 of 79 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 139 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 63-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've finished 14-33 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Atlanta has an 8-18 record (winning only 30.8% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-69-8 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 60-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 132 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

He is 42nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 133 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .254 with 67 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 87th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Hoerner has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 128 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Suzuki heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .460, and has 148 hits, all club-bests for the Braves (while batting .270).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while batting .244.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 87 walks.

Cubs vs Braves Head to Head

9/3/2025: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/13/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2023: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

