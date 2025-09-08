Cubs vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves.
Cubs vs Braves Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (81-62) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-79)
- Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FDSSO and MARQ
Cubs vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | ATL: (+110)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-6, 3.15 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 6-9, 5.54 ERA
The probable starters are Shota Imanaga (9-6) for the Cubs and Bryce Elder (6-9) for the Braves. Imanaga's team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. The Braves are 14-9-0 against the spread when Elder starts. The Braves have a 4-8 record in Elder's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (55.2%)
Cubs vs Braves Moneyline
- The Cubs vs Braves moneyline has Chicago as a -130 favorite, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog at home.
Cubs vs Braves Spread
- The Cubs are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +126 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -152.
Cubs vs Braves Over/Under
- Cubs versus Braves on Sept. 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 62, or 63.3%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Chicago has won 53 of 79 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 139 opportunities.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 63-76-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've finished 14-33 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Atlanta has an 8-18 record (winning only 30.8% of its games).
- The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-69-8 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have collected a 60-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 132 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.
- He is 42nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has 133 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .254 with 67 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 87th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.
- Crow-Armstrong heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- Hoerner has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 128 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .464.
- Suzuki heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks and an RBI.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .460, and has 148 hits, all club-bests for the Braves (while batting .270).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Olson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.
- Michael Harris II has 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while batting .244.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 87 walks.
Cubs vs Braves Head to Head
- 9/3/2025: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/15/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/14/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/13/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/28/2023: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
