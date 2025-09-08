Brewers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Brewers vs Rangers Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (89-55) vs. Texas Rangers (74-70)

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSWI

Brewers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

MIL: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 11-5, 3.72 ERA vs Jake Latz (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (11-5) to the mound, while Jake Latz (1-0) will take the ball for the Rangers. Quintana's team is 14-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Quintana's team is 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Latz's four starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 1-2 in Latz's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.8%)

Brewers vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Rangers Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Brewers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -162.

Brewers vs Rangers Over/Under

Brewers versus Rangers on Sept. 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Brewers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (66.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 43-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 81-60-0 against the spread in their 141 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 26-44 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.1% of those games).

Texas has a 17-32 record (winning just 34.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-78-2).

The Rangers have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 77-66-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 58th in slugging.

Turang has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 130 hits, batting .275 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 24 doubles, 21 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Josh Smith paces his team with a .371 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 137th in slugging.

Josh Jung has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .255.

Jake Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 10 walks while batting .244.

