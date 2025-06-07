2 Best NBA Finals Bets and Predictions for Game 2 Between the Pacers and Thunder

The Indiana Pacers did Indiana Pacer things to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Now, they have +265 NBA Finals odds after opening the series at +530.

However, the Oklahoma City Thunder are nowhere near dead, as Thursday wasn't even the first Game 1 they've lost these playoffs.

OKC is an 11.0-point home favorite for Sunday and the over/under is sitting at 227.5 points.

Which bets stand out tonight for Game 2? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and see where we can find value.

Pacers at Thunder NBA Finals Game 2 Betting Picks

Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals was one of the weirder games one will ever lay eyes on.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went for 38 points, Luguentz Dort drilled five threes, OKC forced Indiana to commit a whopping 25 turnovers (to the Thunder's 7), no one on Indiana reached 20 points, yet the Pacers won?

Heading into Game 2, I want to support a bounce back Thunder effort while staying cautious of the market's tendencies to be lower-than-should on the Pacers. Backing the Thunder to cover a 4.5-point first-quarter spread offers us OKC bounce back exposure without writing off a late-game Pacers push.

In typical Thunder fashion, the team forced 25 turnovers on Thursday -- nine of which came in the opening period. The problem? They scored just 11 points (and four in the first) off those turnovers. That's honestly really hard to do, and the Thunder are bound to capitalize to a higher degree even if the Pacers manage to clean up those passes in Game 2.

Another reason for the collapse? OKC shot just 39.8% from the field and 36.7% from three while Indiana went 47.6% from the field and 46.2% from three. Now, it's hard to be surprised that Indiana managed superior shooting success given they held a playoff-best 57.6% EFG% -- to the Thunder's 53.2% EFG% -- heading into the Finals, but OKC is nonetheless primed for a better offensive showing on their home court.

Oklahoma City's best net rating (+16.0) by quarter these playoffs has been the opening frame, and they beat Indiana by nine points in the first in Game 1 despite going a meh 8 for 21 on two-pointers. The Thunder have won the first quarter by an average of 8.8 points following a loss this postseason. I think they'll jump out to an early lead on Sunday night.

The pace of Game 1 (102.5) was expectedly strong but OKC's offense failed to keep up their end of the bargain, resulting in a 221-point total in a game that was billed with a 230.5 over/under.

The total is now down to 227.5 points for Game 2, and we can strike on the over.

OKC's trio of stars-- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren -- went a combined 22 for 58 (37.9%) from the field on Thursday. Those kind of numbers have been put up more often these playoffs than some would like to admit, but we nonetheless have to be prepared for OKC's offense to burst. They are averaging 122.0 points at home this postseason and have gone for 125-plus points following three of their four losses.

As for the Pacers, we can look for them to skate by on sheer shotmaking. They posted 111 points on a 58.5% EFG% -- only slightly up from their 57.6% EFG% heading into the night -- despite being stripped of 25 possessions. Their implied team total is at just 108.5 points for Game 2, so I like the overall total for this contest even though the Thunder are the main side pushing me in that direction.

